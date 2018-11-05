High School Sports

Part one: Bettendorf football on Fox 18 Sports Sunday

The Bulldogs are getting ready for a quarterfinal matchup with Dowling Catholic

By:

Posted: Nov 04, 2018 10:47 PM CST

Updated: Nov 04, 2018 10:47 PM CST

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Senior Darien Porter, Carter Bell, Brandan Tillman, and Nile Ridenour discuss the team's second-round victory over Iowa City West. 

Bettendorf will take on West Des Moines (Dowling Catholic) in the quarterfinals at the UNI Dome Friday, November 9th at 4pm. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected