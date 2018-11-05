Part one: Bettendorf football on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
The Bulldogs are getting ready for a quarterfinal matchup with Dowling Catholic
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Senior Darien Porter, Carter Bell, Brandan Tillman, and Nile Ridenour discuss the team's second-round victory over Iowa City West.
Bettendorf will take on West Des Moines (Dowling Catholic) in the quarterfinals at the UNI Dome Friday, November 9th at 4pm.
