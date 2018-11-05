High School Sports

Part one: Orion football on Fox 18 Sports Sunday

The Chargers are coming off of a 21-17 win over Rockridge

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Seniors Austin Mack, Cade Jackson, Gage Eastin, and junior Ben Dunlap discuss the team's round two victory over Rockridge. 

Orion will take on East Pearl City in the quarterfinals Saturday, November 10th in Orion. 

