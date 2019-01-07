Part one: Rock Island girls basketball on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
The Lady Rocks are coming off of a IHMVCU Shootout finale win
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Senior Brea Beal, junior Hannah Simmer, freshman Imari McDuffy and head coach Henry Hall discuss the team's 2018-19 success.
Rock Island defeated North Scot 53-40 Saturday, January 5th in the IHMVCU Shootout finale at Augustana's Carver Center.
Brea Beal led the Rocks with 33 points in the win.
Carli Spelhaug led the Spartans with 17 points in the win.