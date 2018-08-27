Part two: Alleman football on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Alleman defeated Assumption 38-19 in the season-opener Friday, August 24th.
Seniors Sam Mattecheck, Josh Timm, and Anthony Glancey as well as head coach Todd Depoorter discuss the team's strong start to the season.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
