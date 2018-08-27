High School Sports

Part two: Alleman football on Fox 18 Sports Sunday

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 10:12 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 10:12 PM CDT

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Alleman defeated Assumption 38-19 in the season-opener Friday, August 24th. 

Seniors Sam Mattecheck, Josh Timm, and Anthony Glancey as well as head coach Todd Depoorter discuss the team's strong start to the season. 

