Part two: Bettendorf football on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
The Bulldogs are getting ready for a quarterfinal matchup with Dowling Catholic
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Senior Darien Porter, Carter Bell, Brandan Tillman, and Nile Ridenour discuss the team's upcomgin quarterfinal matchup.
Bettendorf will take on West Des Moines (Dowling Catholic) in the quarterfinals at the UNI Dome Friday, November 9th at 4pm.
