Part two: Moline softball on Fox 18 Sports Sunday

The Maroons are getting ready for the Class 4A Super-Sectionals on June 3

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Seniors Olivia Sander & Aubrie Dodd, and juniors Kayla DePoorter & LeeAnn VandeVoorde talk about the team's thrilling win over O'Fallon for the Sectional title. 

The Maroons will take on Joliet West in the Super-Sectionals on Monday, June 3.

