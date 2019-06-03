Part two: Moline softball on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
The Maroons are getting ready for the Class 4A Super-Sectionals on June 3
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Seniors Olivia Sander & Aubrie Dodd, and juniors Kayla DePoorter & LeeAnn VandeVoorde talk about the team's thrilling win over O'Fallon for the Sectional title.
The Maroons will take on Joliet West in the Super-Sectionals on Monday, June 3.
