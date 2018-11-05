Part two: Orion football on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
The Chargers are coming off of a 21-17 win over Rockridge
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Seniors Austin Mack, Cade Jackson, Gage Eastin, and junior Ben Dunlap discuss the team's progress throughout the season and their upcoming quarterfinal matchup.
Orion will take on East Pearl City in the quarterfinals Saturday, November 10th in Orion.
