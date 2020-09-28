Pleasant Valley beats Bettendorf for the first time in nine years

A win nine years in the making and Pleasant Valley is finally back on top of Bettendorf.

“I always come out expecting a win. You know I knew it was going to be a hard fought game. It always is. People say you know you haven’t beat them in nine years… well in those nine years, we’ve had some tough contests with them.”

The offense was rolling all night and it was led by a dominant rushing effort from quarterback Barrett Lindmark who had 155 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“He does a good job. He overcame a fumble earlier, but he runs the option very very well and I’m really proud of his effort and obviously the guys up front you know they get overlooked a little bit. The offensive line I thought they did a tremendous job. Sometimes they don’t get the pub that everyone else gets, but Barrett did a great job.”

A big momentum shift came right before the half when Michael Acri took down Ryan Cole in teh end zone for a safety which gave the Spartans a 9-0 lead at halftime.

“That was huge. I though we used our timeouts well there. I think Mike Acri was able to shoot the gap there and make the huge play so that was a huge momentum swing for us no doubt.”

It was a big team win and the defense shut-down Bettendorf all night, allowing only six points.

“We just executed hard all week. We knew what we had to do to stop them. We knew we needed to stop the run game and then play pass after. We did what we had to do to execute. Our linebackers stepped up, our d-line put a lot of pressure on the ball, and our secondary team pulled up clutch in the end.”

With the win, the Spartans improve to a perfect 5-0 on the season.

“It’s awesome. 5-0 feels great. A lot of people have said we haven’t played anybody good. Like we’re soft and all that, but coming out here tonight and getting that 5th W against Bettendorf really means a lot to us and proves ourselves.”

“That’s a big one especially where we’re at in the season, playoffs right around the corner. It’s a big rivalry game and it means a lot more than just a football game to a lot of us.”