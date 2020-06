The Pleasant Valley Spartans were able to pick up two wins against the Bettendorf Bulldogs on Monday afternoon. The first game went down to the wire, ending with a 5-4 win for the Spartans. They followed that with a 13-3 win in game-two of the doubleheader.

Ryan Mumey was able to drive in Seth Clausen for Pleasant Valley in the 6th inning. That would be the deciding run in the 5-4 finish of the first game.

The Spartans now lead the MAC in baseball with a 8-2 conference record.