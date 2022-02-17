Long time Prince of Peace girls head basketball coach David Nelson reflects on his life threatening experience. In 2021 Coach Nelson was diagnosed with encephalitis, swelling of the brain that can lead to death.

This rare disorder caused Coach Nelson to have to step away from the team last season. Now back on the bench, Coach Nelson has the Irish one win away from the state tournament as they take on the defending state champs North Lynn on Friday night.

To add to the drama, Coach Nelson is set to retire from coaching at the end of this season. Win or lose, he will always look back on his time and feel grateful to have been able to coach the Irish.