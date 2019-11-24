Princeton falls to Byron in the semifinals

Byron defeated Princeton 7-3 in the Class 3A state semifinals in Princeton, IL.

“Coming into this game we knew it was going to be a dog fight,” said junior Tyler Gibson. “…pretty much this was going to be the state championship game either way…Both teams are physical teams; we knew every play, every down, our guys, we fought to the end and we just got unlucky at some parts of the game and we will be back next year, but I love our seniors.”

“[I’m] extremely proud we are the third team to ever do this,” added junior Ronde Worrels. “And we love our seniors, and we love the program that they set here for us. It is sad this is not what we wanted, but we worked hard the whole year. We’re proud.”