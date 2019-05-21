High School Sports

Princeton softball grabs program's first regional title

The Tigers defeated Erie-Prophetstown in the Class 2A regional championship

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 10:42 PM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 10:42 PM CDT

MOLINE, Ill. - Princeton defeated Erie-Prophetstown 4-2 in regional championship. 

They'll take on Sterling Newman in the Orion Sectional Semfinal Tuesday, May 21. 

