Princeton softball grabs program's first regional title
The Tigers defeated Erie-Prophetstown in the Class 2A regional championship
MOLINE, Ill. - Princeton defeated Erie-Prophetstown 4-2 in regional championship.
They'll take on Sterling Newman in the Orion Sectional Semfinal Tuesday, May 21.
