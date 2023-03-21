“Man I almost had it. It was fun though. It was cool.”

“Super athletic guy so that was just a lot of fun.”

Rock Island’s Cam Atkinson and Princeton’s Grady Thompson battled it out in the air to decide a slam dunk champion. Thompson soared to the title on one night’s notice.



“I just got the invite last night to do the thing and I said why not.”



Thompson let the creativity fly by searching the internet.



“I watched a bit from YouTube to come up with some dunks. I’ve hit all those dunks before but I got some inspiration from YouTube.” Who were you watching on YouTube? I watch Chris Staples. He’s one of the best dunkers in the world so I’m a big fan of him.”



In a night where that was all about the best of the QCA , Thompson shined bright based on what he does just to have fun.



Honestly I didn’t prep at all but I’ll practice them at the end of workouts just to have fun. End of practice. Have fun. “