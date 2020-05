PV Girls Basketball Head Coach Jennifer Goetz on staying strong.

JENNIFER GOETZ IS COMING OFF HER 9TH SEASON AS THE HEAD GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH AT PV — AND A DAY DOESN’T GO BY THAT SHE DOESN’T LOVE HER JOB…

“I GENUINELY I LOVE WAKING UP TEACHING MY CLASSROOM, AND COME COACH BASKETBALL DURING THAT SEASON.AND I’M SO BLESSED THAT I GET TO WORK WITH YOUNG LADIES, THEY JUST BRING IT EVERY SINGLE DAY. THAT WAS THIS YEARS TEAM, AND THAT’S ALSO BEEN EVERY OTHER TEAM I’VE COACHED. I THINKG WE’VE BUILT THAT CULTURE, THAT PV GIRLS BASKETBALL, WE’RE GOING TO COME TO WORK EVERYDAY, SO I JUST LOVE IT.”

AND THAT ATTITUDE MIXED WITH A COACHES LOVE FOR HER PLAYERS– IS WHAT COACH GOETZ CALLS THE PV WAY.

“WE USE THE WORD LOVE A LOT, WE LOVE OUR PLAYERS, WE LOVE TO PLAY BASKETBALL, WE LOVE TO REPRESENT PLEASANT VALLEY, AND SO WHEN YOU UP THAT JERESY ON IT MEANS SOMETHING TO YOU. THAT HAS TRICKLED DOWN ALL MY NINE YEARS HERE, AND THAT HAS DEFENTLY TRICKLED DOWN HERE, AND IT’S DEFENTLY A THING. I CAN SEE KIDS ARE REALLY PROUD WHEN THEY PUT THAT JERESY ON.”

THAT PRIDE IS WHAT COACH GOETZ SAYS MAKES SPORTS IN THE QUAD CITIES SO SPECIAL — AND SHE’S GREATFUL TO BE A PART OF IT.

“I LOVE THE EXCITMENT THAT SPORTS BRINGS TO THIS AREA AS WELL TOO, WETHER IT’S HIGH SCHOOL OR COLLEGE, OR WHATEVER IT IS. SPORTS MATTER HERE IN THE QUAD CITIES AND I REALLY LOVE THE FEEL OF THAT AS WELL.”

THOUGH WE DON’T HAVE SPORTS RIGHT NOW — AND THINGS CAN BE TOUGH DEALING WITH THE CORONAVIRUS — WE MAY HAVE OUR BAD DAYS — BUT FOR COACH GOETZ — IT’S ALL ABOUT HOW YOU LOOK AT THINGS.

“YOU’RE GOING TO HAVE DAYS JUST LIKE YOU DO IN THE SPORTS WORLD, YOU’RE GOING TO HAVE DAYS WHERE YOU’RE DOWN, LIKE THIS IS BAD, I’M BOARD, THIS SUCKS, YOU’RE GOING TO HAVE THOUGHS DAYS. BUT JUST LIKE IN SPORTS HOW DO YOU BOUNCE BACK FROM THOUGHS, HOW DO YOU TURN THAT NEXT CHAPTER SO TO SAY TO MAKE TOMORROW BETTER. SO IF YOU HAVE TWELVE BAD DAYS IN A ROW, TWELVE BAD PRACTICE, TWELVE BAD GAMES WHATEVER YOU WANT TO LOOK AT IT, THAT NOW BECOMES YOUR ROUTINE, SO I THINK OF IT AS A SPORTS WORLD, YOU’RE GOING TO HAVE BAD DAYS, BUT HOW CAN YOU FLIP THAT PAGE TO NOT HAVE MUTIPLE BAD DAYS IN A ROW.”

WHEN THE DAY COMES THAT WE GET SPORTS BACK — COACH GOETZ — LIKE MOST OF US — WILL FEEL WHOLE AGAIN.

“IT’S LIKE A PART OF ME IS MISSING ALMOST, SO WHEN SPORTS COMES BACK I’M GOING TO BE LIKE THE BIGGEST CHEER LEADER, READY TO WATCH… HAHA.”