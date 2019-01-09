PV girls lock down Central 59-23
Spartans stay unbeaten with 36 point win over Central
RIVERDALE, Iowa - Pleasant Valley pushed its record to a perfect 13-0 with a convincing 59-23 win over Davenport Central in MAC girls basketball action on Tuesday, January 8.
Mallory Lafever led the Spartans with 16 points in the win.
