High School Sports

PV girls lock down Central 59-23

Spartans stay unbeaten with 36 point win over Central

By:

Posted: Jan 08, 2019 11:09 PM CST

Updated: Jan 08, 2019 11:09 PM CST

RIVERDALE, Iowa - Pleasant Valley pushed its record to a perfect 13-0 with a convincing 59-23 win over Davenport Central in MAC girls basketball action on Tuesday, January 8.

Mallory Lafever led the Spartans with 16 points in the win.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected