PV upsets 2nd-ranked Iowa City Liberty at state

Pleasant Valley and Iowa City Liberty faced off at the Iowa state volleyball tournament on November 12, 2019. (Dan Vasko, OurQuadCities.com)

Pleasant Valley upset No. 2-ranked Iowa City Liberty in four sets on Tuesday at the Iowa High School Volleyball State Tournament in Cedar Rapids.

Dan Vasko will have highlights and postgame coverage tonight on Local 4 and Fox 18.

In Cedar Rapids for the Iowa HS Volleyball State Tournament. #7 PV and #1 IC Liberty underway. Highlights and post-game coverage tonight on @Local4NewsWHBF @Local4SportsQC pic.twitter.com/pCI3QemrlR — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) November 12, 2019

PV takes the opening set 25-17#iahsvb — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) November 12, 2019

Spartans on a 6-0 run to start the 2nd set#iahsvb — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) November 12, 2019

PV takes the 2nd set 25-12. Spartans eyeing a huge upset here, now one set away from advancing. #iahsvb — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) November 12, 2019

Back and forth in the 3rd. PV trails Liberty 17-19 #iahsvb — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) November 12, 2019

Going to a 4th here in Cedar Rapids. Liberty takes the 3rd 25-19#iahsvb — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) November 12, 2019

Timeout PV: Spartans lead Lightning 23-20. 2 pts away from advancing #iahsvb — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) November 12, 2019