PV volleyball off to great start in 2019

Through five regular season games the #7 Spartans are 5-0 (2-0) to start the season.

Their latest victory coming against 9th ranked North Scott at The Pit in Eldridge on Tuesday, September 3.

“It was a huge win,” said senior Erica Brohm. “It gave us a ton of confidence. We went into the game, North Scott’s a great team, so we knew we had to play our best and work together, talk, communicate, and we did just that.”

“We knew coming into it that it was going to be a good game.,” added sophomore Kora Ruff. “And we were really excited and I think it gave us a lot of confidence after winning that kind of proving that we can beat that caliber of a team.”

The Spartans have seven seniors on the team, and many others with varsity experience. They say that their composure in high pressure situations has played a role in their success.

“I think last night was honestly a good example,” said Ruff. “We were down in the 4th set and we just knew we all had each other’s backs and we needed to come back. And there’s not one person that we can put all the pressure on. I think we all stepped up and helped out.”

Head coach Amber Hall says that experience has been evident throughout the season so far, especially against the Lancers. “I thought last night they did a really good job of just keeping their cool, taking that breath, and just believing in what their abilities are and our abilities as a team.”

And even after a big conference win, it’s right back to work as the Spartans maintain a forward focus.

“I don’t think that we’re taking our wins for granted,” said senior Claire Bebow. “I think that we’re putting them towards still looking to improve every single day at practice in and out of the gym.”

“The sky’s the limit for our ceiling and we just have the opportunity to keep reaching and building what we ultimately want to do,” Hall added.

The Spartans are tied with Bettendorf (2-0) for first place in the MAC.