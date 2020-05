QC SportsNet running encore editions of tremendous High School games

IF YOU LIVE IN THE QUAD CITIES AND HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS — YOU’VE PROBABLY HEARD THIS VOICE…

(NAT SOUND )

KEN JACOBY THE OWNER OF QC SPORTS NET AND THE PLAY-BY-PLAY ANNOUCER FOR ROCK ISALND.

“I LOVE DOING PLAY-BY-PLAY, NUMBER ONE, AND WE ARE A ROCKY FAMILY, SO I GET TO DO MOST OF THE ROCKY GAMES. SO THAT IS A HECK OF A LOT OF FUN FOR ME PERSONALLY.”

DOING PLAY-BY-PLAY AND GETTING A CHANCE TO RUN QC SPORTS NET HAS BEEN A DREAM COME TRUE FOR KEN JACOBY.

“I ALWAYS FELT LIKE I COULD RUN A SPORTS RADIO STATION, SO IN A SENSE, YEAH IT’S SOMETING THAT, A LITTLE BIT OF AN AMBITION OF MINE.”

(NAT SOUND)

OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS QC SPORTS NET HAS GROWN — GOING FROM COVER JUST A COUPLE OF SCHOOLS IN THE Q-C AREA — TO NOW COVERING FIVE SCHOOLS, FOR FOOTBALL

(NAT SOUND)

GRILS AND BOYS BASKETBALL — BROADCAST OVER 200 LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY GAMES A YEAR.

(NAT SOUND)

“SO YEAH TO BE ABLE TO HAVE THIS OPERATION.AND TO BE ABLE TO PUSH FOR GROWTH AND BRING MORE GAMES TO THE FANS, YEAH THAT’S BEEN VERY SATISFYING.”

FOR KEN JACOBY — THE STUDENT-ATHLETES AND FANS ARE WHAT MAKES CALLING GAMES WORTH IT– THOUGH HE DOESN’T DO IT FOR THE RECOGNITION — IT’S STILL NICE TO HEAR THAT QC SPORTS NET IS DOING A GOOD JOB.

(NAT SOUND)

“ONE OF THE MOST FUN THINGS THAT HAPPEN AT QC SPORTS NET IS WHEN WE GET AN EMAIL AND SOMEONE SAYS, THEY REALLY APPRECIATE THE JOB WE’RE DOING, WE HAVE A GREAT TEAM OF ANNOUCERS.”

(NAT SOUND — WE’RE TIED AT 43, 3:42 LEFT TO GO IN THE 4TH QUARTER)

“SO WE’RE ABLE TO PUT TOGETHER THAT TEAM, SO THAT NO MATTER WHICH SCHOOL WE’RE COVERING, NO MATTER WHAT THE GAME IS, EVERYBODY KNOWS THAT THERE GOING TO HEAR SOMEBODY DOING A REAL SOLID JOB OF PLAY-BY-PLAY.”

(NAT SOUND — BUCHANAN WITH THE BALL, I’M TELLING YOU HE HAS TO BECAREFUL… BUCHANAN… WOW … SCOOPS AND SCORES … WOW…)

AND NOW THAT THE SPORTS WORLD IS ON HOLD DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS — QC SPORTS NET IS STARTING A NEW SEGMENT CALLED — QC SPORTS NET CLASSIC…

(NAT SOUND)

RE-AIRING SOME OF THE BEST GAMES — THEY’VE BROADCASTED — VOTED ON BY YOU — THE FANS…

“THIS IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO BRING THE ACTUAL, ORIGINAL LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY BROADCAST TO THE FANS. SO MAYBE THEY WERE AT THE GAME, OR MAYBE THEY MISSED IT, OR MAYBE THEY WOULD JUST LIKE TO HERE IT AGAIN.”

(HERE WE GO, FREEMAN TO INBOUND IT, LOOKING, JACOBS FIRES AGAIN… SCREAMING.. SCREAMING.. ALEX JACOBS DID IT AGAIN…)

SO EVEN THOUGH WE DON’T HAVE SPORTS RIGHT NOW AND IT SEEMS LIKE LIFE IS IN A STAND STILL — FOR A FEW HOURES WE CAN EXSCAPE — AND GO BACK TO BETTER TIMES.

“WE’LL BRING YOU THE ORIGINAL BROADCAST AND RE-CREATE THAT EXCITEMENT AS MUCH AS WE POSSIBLY CAN, EVEN THOUGH THERE ISN’T ANY OF IT GOING ON RIGHT NOW.”

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HEAR ONE OF YOUR FAVORITE GAMES — LOG ON TO QC SPORTS NET FACEBOOK OR TWITTER PAGE AND VOTE…

(NAT SOUND — PAUSE FOR SEVERAL SECONDS )