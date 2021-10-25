QCA high school football playoff matchups and schedule

Playoffs officially start this weekend on both sides of the river. Here’s a look at the matchups and start times:

Iowa

Class 1A

West Branch (7-2) at Beckman Catholic (9-0), Friday at 7 p.m. (Second Round)

Class 2A

Camanche (6-3) at Waukon (8-1), Friday at 7 p.m. (Second Round)

Class 3A

Assumption (6-3) at Solon (9-0), Friday at 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Decorah (6-3) at North Scott (9-0), Friday at 7 p.m.
Burlington (7-2) at Xavier, Cedar Rapids (8-1), Friday at 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Cedar Falls (6-3) at Pleasant Valley (7-2), Friday at 7 p.m.
Bettendorf (5-4) at Prairie (7-2), Friday at 7 p.m.

Information about all IHSAA Playoff Football can be found here.

Illinois

Class 1A

(16) Annawan-Wethersfield (5-4) at (1) Abingdon-Avon (8-1), Friday at 7 p.m.
(9) United (6-3) at (8) Iroquois West (7-2), Saturday at 1 p.m.
(10) Raby (6-3) at (7) Fulton (7-2), Saturday at 2 p.m.
(14) Galena (5-4) at (3) Forreston (7-2), Friday at 7 p.m.

Class 2A

(9) Newman Central Catholic (6-3) at (8) Mercer County (6-3), Saturday at 1 p.m.
(13) Bishop McNamara (5-4) at (4) Knoxville (8-1), Saturday at 1 p.m.
(12) Clifton Central (6-3) at (5) Erie-Prophetstown (7-2) Saturday at 2 p.m.
(15) Rockridge (5-4) at (2) Tri-Valley (9-0), Saturday at 1 p.m.

Class 3A

(15) North Boone (5-4) at (2) Princeton (8-1), Friday at 7 p.m.
(11) Monmouth-Roseville (6-3) at (6) IC Catholic (8-1), TBA

Class 4A

(14) Plano (6-3) at (3) Kewanee (8-1), Saturday at 1 p.m.

Class 5A

(13) St. Patrick (5-4) at (4) Sterling (7-2), Saturday at 2 p.m.

Class 6A

(9) Springfield (6-3) at (8) Rock Island (6-3), Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Class 7A

(28) Hampshire (5-4) at (5) Moline (8-1), Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Information about all IHSA Playoff Football can be found here.

