Since 1972, the Iowa shrine bowl has been played honoring the best senior athletes across the state. This year’s contest is in July at the UNI Dome and a few QCA players are representing.

Durant’s Nolan Delong and Pleasant Valley’s Rusty VanWetzinga will wear the jersey for the south team while Central Dewitt’s Brady Peterson reps it for the north.



VanWetzinga and Peterson were at the event’s media day and both talked about the significance of the game for them.

“Personally something really cool I thought be selected,” VanWetzinga said. “The one player from my school yet not many even get selected from the whole state so I thought it was cool to represent my school and I’ll present myself the best way I can.” Playing with new players and coaches will be a new experience and good early practice before going to Iowa. Learning from those different voices that aren’t my father who has coached me my whole life. Take everything in and apply it to my game.”



“I think it shows me where I’m at compared to all these other players that are also recognized in all-star games,” Peterson said. “It’ll give me a chance to prove myself and for them to prove themselves. I thought we had some other guys who could’ve played in this and got hurt, had thier season cut short so it gives me a little extra chip on my shoulder then I can prove myself to even more people.. I’m really excited to meet new people. Getting to meet all the new teammates. People from all over the state, see what they’re about. “