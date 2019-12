Geneseo mounts comeback victory at UT behind Rivera's 24 pts and 12 rebs

Isaiah Rivera’s 24 points and 12 rebounds led Geneseo to a 58-51 double-overtime victory over United Township on Friday, December 6.

The Maple Leafs trailed by six with less than two minutes to play in regulation, but rallied to tie the game at 45.

The score was tied at 51 after the first overtime, before Geneseo held the Panthers scoreless in the final session.