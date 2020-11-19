Riverdale Wrestler Bryan Caves going to Central Michigan

BRYAN CAVES SIGNED with Central Michigan which is a nationally ranked Division 1 wrestling program which is a member of the MAC Conference.

Bryan Caves has medaled three years at the state meet.

Sophomore 2nd place at 195 lbs and most recently he captured a state title as a Junior at 220 lbs.

With one season left to wrestle for the Riverdale Rams, he has a record of 129-11 with 92 pins and 732 team points.

He is the current school record holder for Most Pins in a season (33), Most Wins in a season (49), and Season Team Points (273). As a captain last year, he helped lead the Rams to the most ever dual wins in program history (22) and a Regional Team Title.