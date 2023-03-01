Rock Island High School football coach Ben Hammer announced on social media Wednesday that he is resigning to take a job in Florida.

Rock Island Athletic Director Mike Emendorfer praised Hammer in a statement posted to social media.

Hammer led the Rocks to the 6A playoffs three times during his tenure, finishing 1-3 with a win over Dunlap in 2019.

Ben Hammer’s full statement:

“I have notified the team and Rock Island administration that I am resigning. It has been an honor to serve this community with a great group of coaches. I will forever be thankful to every person I have shared the sideline with here, especially the players. As with every person I have ever coached, my phone number will never change, don’t hesitate to use it. I want to thank every single member of the community for the support you have shown me over the years. With that being said I am excited to be the next head football coach at Lely High School in Naples, Florida.”

Emendorfer’s full statement:

“On behalf of the Rock Island Athletic department, I want to extend our sincere appreciation to Coach Ben Hammer for his incredible leadership of our football program for the past six seasons. While Coach Hammer prepared his student-athletes for success on the field, he also ensured they were successful beyond football as proud Rock Island High School graduates. We wish Ben our best as he takes his new head coaching job in Florida. We will start the search for our new football coach immediately.“