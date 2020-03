Rock Island opens up Regional play as the one seed. Their first opponent was the host of the Regional, LaSalle-Peru. It was a back and forth game in the first half with the game tied at 14 heading to the second quarter.

In the second quarter LaSalle-Peru was up 27-20 with 3:06 remaining in the half, but the Rocks went on a roll from their ending the half with a buzzer beater from Jordan Rice to take a 38-36 lead. From there it was all Rock Island as they cruised to a 86-57 win.