Rockridge Football happy to have Riley Fetterer back at QB.

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 09:16 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 09:16 PM CDT

EDGINGTON, Ill. - Rockridge Quarterback Riley Fetterer is back on the field for the Rockets after suffering a shoulder injury in week four.

Rockridge will take on Orion on November 3 in Edgington.

 

