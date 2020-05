Rockridge Football new Head Coach Jeff Henry

FOR THE 2ND YEAR IN-A-ROW — ROCKRIDGE WILL HAVE A NEW HEAD MAN LEADING THEIR FOOTBALL PROGRAM.

“IT’S KIND OF A TRANSITION THE KIDS ARE GOING THROUH.”

JEFF HENRY TAKES OVER AS THE HEAD FOOTBALL COACH FOR THE ROCKETS.

“I JUST HOPE TO GET BACK WHERE WE WERE, COMPETITIVE AND WE PUT A PRODUCT ON THE FIELD THAT WAS REALLY SOMETHING THAT PEOPLE WANTED TO WATCH AND BE PROUD OF.”

COACH HENRY MIGHT BE THE NEW FOOTBALL COACH, BUT HE’S NO STRANGER TO ROCKET NATION.

(NAT SOUND)

BEING PART OF THE ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT FOR THE LAST 20 YEARS…

” I’VE TAUGHT ALL THESE KIDS, COACHED THEM IN MULTIPLE SPORTS, SO IT’S NOT JUST A FOOTBALL KIND OF RELATIONSHIP, I KNOW THEIR PARENTS REALLY WELL, BECAUSE MY CHILDREN NOW BEEN THROUGH THIS HIGH SCHOOL .”

COACH HENRY STARTED AS AN ASSISTANT FOOTBALL COACH AND HEAD BASKETBALL COACH FROM 2001 TO 2011 WINNING A PAIR OF CLASS “A” REGIONAL CHAMPIOSHIPS ON THE HARDWOOD

(NAT POP)

AND MOST RECENTLY HE WAS THE HEAD TRACK COACH… HOPING TO TAKE THE SUCCESS HE HAD IN THOSE ARENA’S ….AND CARRY OVER TO THE FOOTBALL FIELD.

“I THINK I KNOW HOW TO MANAGE MY TIME A LITTLE BIT BETTER NOW AS A HEAD COACH, SO HOPFULLY WE CAN GET ALL THAT WORKED OUT SO WE CAN FOCUS ON THE FOOTBALL PART OF IT.”

FOR COACH HENRY AND THE ROCKETS — THEY HAVE ONE GOAL — AND THAT’S TO GET ROCKRIDGE BACK TO A POWERHOUSE IN THE THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE…

“THERE’S NO DOUBT THAT’S WHERE WE HOPE TO BE IS AT THE TOP OF THE CONFERENCE, AND OBVIOUSLY BE A PLAYOFF TEAM EVERY YEAR.”

BLEEDING MAROON AND WHITE FOR ALMOST TWO DECADES — COACH HENRY — HE COULDN’T IMAGINE ANY OTHER PLACE TO CALL HOME.

“THERE’S NO BETTER PLACE IN MY MIND TO BE, AND I REALLY DO HAVE A LOT OF PRIDE IN BEING A ROCKET.”

FOR COACH HENRY LIKE ALL OF US WE DON’T KNOW WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS FOR HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS IN THE FALL — BUT IF WE ARE ABLE TO FIRE-UP THE FIRDAY NIGHT LIGHTS HE WILL HAVE HIS ROCKETS READY TO GO.

“IF YOU CAN THINK ABOUT IT, HOW SPECIAL WILL NEXT FRIDAY NIGHTS BE, NEXT FALL WHEN WE’RE ALL ABLE TO GET OUT HERE AND ENJOY IT AGAIN.”