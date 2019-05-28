High School Sports

Rockridge Softball scores 10 in the 6th and wins 11-1.

Rockridge Softball defeats Sterling Newman 11-1.

PEORIA, Ill. - The Rockridge Rockets were tied in the 6th inning with Sterling Newman but then the Rockets scored 10 runs and won the game 11-1.

