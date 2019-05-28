Rockridge Softball scores 10 in the 6th and wins 11-1.
Rockridge Softball defeats Sterling Newman 11-1.
PEORIA, Ill. - The Rockridge Rockets were tied in the 6th inning with Sterling Newman but then the Rockets scored 10 runs and won the game 11-1.
More Stories
-
The Moline Baseball team had a tremendous season but it ended in 11…
-
The Galesburg Silver Streaks Baseball team defeated Normal U-High 3-2…
-
The Bulldogs will take on Pleasant Valley for a trip to state in the…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-