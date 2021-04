From Rock Island to the final four. Former Rocky star Brea Beal has dreamt about playing in the big dance since she was a kid and this past march those dreams became a reality."

"I think it was so surreal cause like last year it was surreal being at a collegian game to me so just being able to finish and get to the NCAA the final four it was just crazy because as a kid I was watching teams play there, get there and amazing moments happen so it was so cool to me" said South Carolina guard Brea Beal.