Rockridge wins thriller in OT over Monmouth-Roseville

The Rockets have improved to 2-0 on the young season after a back-and-forth 33-32 overtime win against Monmouth-Roseville.

Rockridge offense was doing damage from deep with four of their touchdowns coming from at least 20 yards out (three of which were 40 yards or longer).

With :13 left in the game a 20 yard Jack Thompson pass to Carter Russell brought the Titans within two. They would convert on the two-point conversion.

In overtime Brayden Deem connected with Nate Henry for the second time of the night to give the Rockets the lead. The Titans would score on the following possession but did not convert the two-point conversion attempt.

Rocket Niko Zarlatanes ran for 161 yards and found the end zone on a 49 yard rush.

The Rockets will head to Orion next Friday to take on the Chargers.