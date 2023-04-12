After an extensive search, Bettendorf High School Athletic Director Zach Shay has announced that Ryan Webber is the new head coach of the Bettendorf Girls Basketball Program, pending board approval, according to a news release.

Webber has spent the last eight seasons as the Head Boys Basketball coach at United Township High School in East Moline. He led the Panthers to an impressive 145-75 record, including a 25-7 record this past season. In 2016 he led UTHS to the Elite 8/State Quarterfinals of the 4A Illinois State Basketball Tournament and was named Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year.

Webber spent the 2012-2015 seasons as the Head Varsity Boys Basketball coach at Warren Township High School and accumulated an overall record of 50-40. Before WTHS, h spent four seasons as the head boys coach at Moline High School. He was the head coach at Moline from 2008-2012, producing an overall record of 79-38.

Webber’s first head coaching position was at Byron High School from 2005-2008, where he recorded an overall record of 65-24. He began coaching at Rock Island High as a varsity assistant coach in 2003 (Record: 21-8, Sectional Finalist).

Ryan Webber has an incredible list of coaching accomplishments over 18 years as a head basketball coach, the release says. He has accumulated an overall record of 339-177. His 2017 UTHS team won the Western Big 6 Conference Championship and was the first coach to win the Western Big 6 title at two high schools, UTHS in 2017 and Moline in 2009.

He was also named the IBCA Coach of the Year in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2014, and 2016 and made Super-Sectional appearances in 2007 and 2016.

Webber earned a Master of Education Degree from National-Louis University and a Bachelor of Science from Western Illinois University. He and his wife, Megan, have two daughters, Olivia and Avery. The family resides in Bettendorf.