Led by a strong senior class, Assumption football has a 6-2 record. One win away from their best season since 2020-2021.



“Not just from our captains but everybody we just take extra reps. We study and do all these things no one needs to tell us what to do,” Angelo Jackson said. “It’s really great to see and reflects on the field every Friday night.”

“I’ve played with these guys since second grade and we’ve just built up all this chemistry,” Jake Timmons said. “Created friendships and know each other very well. We have faith in each other we’ll put in the work.”

“We all just have fun together and been playing with each other for a while,” Dominic D’Aprille said. “That fun translates to the field.

“High school football there is a big different between underclassman and seniors,” Wade King said. “

Seniors have a sense of urgency that an underclassman doesn’t have. We’ve just seen great improvement in these guys and willingness to accept their way and make it important.”



The Knights have one of the best passing and rushing attacks in the state with quarterback Jake Timmons throwing for over a thousand years and running back Angelo Jackson having the same effect on the ground.



“It’s a great balance to have guys who can do all different things. Our offensive line is amazing and gives us the ability to pass and run especially going late in to the season,” Jackson said.

“It keeps defenses guessing and can’t just plan for the run like in year’s past. Were very dangerous in both and you can’t just plan for one thing,” D’Aprille said.

“Opens up the playbook a lot more. We can run the ball when it’s rainy and throw the ball when the defense spreads out. Just a lot more options,” Timmons said.

“Not many years when can say that but it’s made teams have to prepare a lot more in the passing game than years past. Doing many of the same things with a different delivery,” King said.



Heading in to the final game of the regular season, the Knights carry a lot of momentum. Coming off back to back shutouts and only being held under 28 points once.



“Shutouts are awesome especially on the defensive side. It’s huge and gives us confidence to want us to not hold teams to a lot of points,” Jackson said.

“Were going in to playoffs with what we hope can be three wins in a row. The defense is better than ever and we just want to keep it going,” Timmons said.

“We talk to our guys all the time about how you can’t worry about being the same team. We want to be better every week. You’re going to be better or be worse and never the same. We just pound that in to them and they’ve bought in to it,” King said.