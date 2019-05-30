High School Sports

Spartans edge Blue Devils in substate semifinal

Pleasant Valley beat Davenport Central 1-0 Wednesday, May 29

RIVERDALE, Iowa - Sophomore Morgan Rinker tallied the lone goal in the 30th minute. 

Pleasant Valley will battle Bettendorf in the Class 3A Substate Final on Monday, June 3.

