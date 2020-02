Illinois High School State Wrestling Finals. Rockridge's Nolan Thorne takes home gold in the 145 pound weight class, ends the season with a perfect 50-0 record. Rockridge's Dallas Krueger gets the 5-1 win to finish 50-0 and take home the class 1-A State Championship at 138 pound weight class. Newman's Kyle Tunink takes home gold in the 152 pound weight class.