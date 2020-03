Sterling Newman Head Coach Ray Sharp on staying tough during this crisis

Sterling Newman Basketball Head Coach Ray Sharp talks about his program and staying the course during this tough period.

THIS IS SOMETHING EVERY SPORTS TEAM IN THE AREA IS DEALING WITH

“TEAM FACE ADVERSITY ALL THE TIME AND OVER COMING THAT ADVERISTY IS IMPORTANT, WETHER THAT’S IN A SINGLE GAME, OR WETHER THAT’S IN A SEASON.”

FOR STERLING NEWMAN HEAD BASKETBALL COACH RAY SHARP — SPORTS ARE THE ULTIMATE TOOL TO TEACH KIDS LIFE LESSONS ABOUT OVER COMING CHALLENGES — AND WITH THE CORONAVIRUS — IT’S THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE ANY TEAM HAS HAD TO FACE …

RAY SHARP :26 HEAD BASKETBALL COACH

” THINK SPORTS DOES TEACH YOU HOW TO HAND ADVERISTY.

CUZ SOMETIMES YOU CAN DO EVERYTHING RIGHT, AND DO ALL THE RIGHT THINGS AND HAVE A REWARD THAT’S THERE FOR YOU, AND SOMETIME IT JUST GOES AWAY, BASED ON NOTHING THAT YOU’VE DONE, JUST AN OUTSIDE FORCE TAKES IT AWAY.”

BUT THE CORONAVIRUS CAN’T TAKE AWAY THE MEMORIES OF A SUCCESS OVER THE YEARS FOR THE COMETS.

“THE BUS RIDE HOME AFTER GETTING THIRD IN STATE WAS JUST AMAZING WITH THE PLAYERS AND THE TEAM, GETTING EXCORTED INTO TOWN AND HAVING THAT RALLY AT SCHOOL, DEFENTLY ONE OF THE MOMENTS YOU’LL NEVER FORGET.”

SO WE DON’T KNOW WHEN SPORTS WILL BE BACK — BUT WHEN THEY ARE — WE WILL ONCE AGAIN FEEL THAT PRIDE OF BEING PART OF THEM.

“WE’RE ALL VERY FORTUNATE TO HAVE SPORTS IN OUR LIVES AND HAVE THOSE GREAT KIDS I’M JUST AESTHETIC THAT I GET TO COACH A NEWMAN AND COACH BASKETBALL.”