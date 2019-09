Golden Warriors move to 4-0 with convincing win over the Maple Leafs

Sterling kept its perfect record intact with a 27-7 win at Geneseo on Friday, September 20.

Noel Aponte kicked off the scoring with a 52-yard run in the first quarter. He added a second-quarter rushing touchdown and a pick-six in the second half to lead the Golden Warriors (4-0, 2-0).