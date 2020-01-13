Sterling’s Rodriguez named player of the year

Sterling’s Lexi Rodriguez was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Illinois Volleyball Player of the Year, Athletic Director Greg King announced on social media Monday morning.

The 5-foot-6 junior libero led the Golden Warriors to a 36-6 record and a second-straight Class 3A state championship this past season. Rodriguez compiled 415 digs, 232 assists and 32 service aces.

She missed 13 matches in the middle of the season while helping Team USA win a gold medal at the FIVB Girls U18 World Championships in Egypt. A three-time Champaign News Gazette First Team All-State selection, she concluded her junior year with 1,618 digs and 474 assists in her prep volleyball career.

A three-year class president at Sterling, Rodriguez has volunteered locally for community-beautification projects, has donated her time as a youth volleyball coach and has maintained a weighted 3.64 GPA in the classroom.

She has made a verbal commitment to play volleyball on scholarship at the University of Nebraska beginning in the fall of 2021.

Rodriguez is the first Gatorade Illinois Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Sterling High School.