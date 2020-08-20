The 2020 Genesis Shootout is canceled

The 2020 Genesis Shootout has been canceled according to tournament organizer Pete Ivanic. The interstate high school basketball tournament was originally scheduled for December 19, 2020.

In a message to coaches and athletic directors, Ivanic referenced that scheduling restrictions for Illinois teams would prohibit them from playing in tournaments such as the Genesis Shootout. With limited tickets, no concessions, taking temperatures at the gate, masks and other measures deemed necessary the tournament staff and host site Augustana College felt “it was too much to take on.”

The tournament hopes to resume on December 18, 2021.