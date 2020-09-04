The Durant Wildcats Dynamite Player Nolan Delong

When it comes to making plays on the football field, no one is doing a better job than sophomore Nolan Delong.

“He… can take just and average play and make it take it to the house so to speak so i’m very happy with that and his work ethic has paid, he’s dedicated himself ever since we got in the weight room July 1st, I know he’s worked before that even, and he just wants to get better, so he strives to be the best.”

This past week Delong ran for 243 yards and four touchdowns in just a quarter and a half for the Wildcats in their win on Firday night, oh… he had a sack and an interception as well, so for Delong he wants to prove that he is the best on the field.

“I’m always being pushed, there are always kids that are older than men, we’re in lifting, oh I can left more… I always take it as a compcompetition.”

Delong is no stranger to success on the Varsity level, starting every game as a freshman running for over 1,500 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

“We knew he was something special coming out of middle school, and we joked that we were going to try and hide him a little bit, we didn’t need too, he came out the first game last year and scored a touchdown on a reception.”

With all the success that Delong is having has lead him to already being looked at by some top football programs, like the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“So last year I actually got a… Iowa sent me a visit in the mail, and that was just to go to one of their games, check out their facilities… it’s.. it’s been a dream of mine to make it to the college level.”

It seems like the skies the limit for Nolan Delong and he just wants to see how fair his talent in football can take him, but he knows he can’t get there with out hard work.

“I’ve grown up my parents have tought me to have a good work ethic. My dad always use to talk about white collar and blue collar workers, don’t be a white collar worker who sits up and watches everyone do the work, get down there and do the work yourself.”

Now Delong and the Wildcats have a chance to be 2-0 on the season when they travel to take on Louisa-Muscatine on Friday … In Durant… I’m Dustin Nolan… for Local 4 Sports.