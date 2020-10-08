The North Scott and Iowa State Football Connection

The Lancers and Cyclone connection is strong. North Scott currently has two former players on the Iowa State team and one more on it’s way.

“Two there now and one on the way. They’ve been great, they’ve been great in recruiting out young men.” Said North Scott head coach Kevin Tippet “They’ve been great when we have questions, they’ve been awesome, their staff welcoming our staff up there, and our coaches up there and sharing information and having an open door. They’ve been good to us.”

The Petersen’s have been a big part of not only North Scott football but Iowa State’s as well. Troy Petersen played football for the Cyclones, now he has two son’s that can potentially play for Iowa State. Zach Petersen is currently a defensive end for the Cyclones and Joey Petersen is committed to play there next fall.

“I mean words can’t explain it, you’re so proud for him to play on the same field that I did 25-years ago, It’s incredible, there are no words that can explain it.” Says Troy Petersen, Zach and Joey’s father.

“Amazing just like Troy said, I was here the same time as he was, to be able to watch him in this stadium and now Zach and some point Joey is really really cool, it means a lot to us to kind of have that legacy as a family.” Says Andrea Petersen, Zach and Joey’s Mother.

“Great feeling to know that we’ve all made the decision to play at Iowa State and that we all made a decision to play football and have a good career with them.” Says Joey Petersen.

Joey Petersen is committed to play for Iowa State, but did his older brother Zach have an influence on his decision?

“Yeah, my brother is a big part of it, he was talking me through it, helping me through it, making the right decision for me, he was pointing at a lot of good things that Iowa State had, like I was looking for in a school.” Says Joey Petersen.

With three North Scott players going to play for the Cyclones, can we expect more Lancers in Ames in the future?

“With one on the way, two there, I don’t know if there will be more of a connection.” Said Kevin Tippet. “Hopefully they know our staff and know our program, so when they come recruit our kids there is that trust factor. It’s still going to come down to are we going to have kids that can play at that level.”

North Scott’s Head Coach Kevin Tippet want to continue the relationship he has built with Iowa states’ Head Coach Matt Campbell.