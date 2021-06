The Pleasant Valley Spartans defeated Iowa City West to win the class 3a state championship. The Spartans did not allow a goal during the state tournament. This is the first state title in program history.

PV gets 20th win of season, the Spartans were led by 3A all-tournament: Bryce Rubel, Rhys Ward, and Gabe Johnson. It’s the first boys state championship soccer team from the Quad Cities in 17 years. Bettendorf was last champions back in 2004.