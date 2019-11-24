Titans fall in semifinals, finish season 12-1

Lena-Winslow defeated Annawan-Wethersfield 44-30 in the Class 1A state semifinals in Kewanee, IL.

“This is the toughest group of guys I’ve ever been with,” said senior Drake VanHyfte. “I mean we came out that second half throwing punches. We weren’t going to roll over. That’s not the team we are. That’s not who we try to be. And we gave them the best game we could ever give them…These guys are my brothers. I’m going to miss them. They’re going to succeed next year without me. And they’re going to do great.”

“Family. We have each others’ back 24-7,” added senior Tevin Baker. “We have a group chat where we always text each other, we always push each other. And our family relationship has been great this year, and I really appreciate my team.”

“The ability to look back and understand what they’ve accomplished is going to be huge,” said head coach Logan Willits. “This senior class was one kid when they were freshmen. And it turned into four really, really good football players that worked their tails off to get us to where we’re at today. And it can’t be overstated enough what they mean to our football program.

The Titans finish their record-breaking season at 12-1