Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Loyola (10) (5-0) 109 1 2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (5-0) 99 2 3. Glenbard West (5-0) 89 4 4. York (5-0) 75 8 5. Gurnee Warren (4-1) 38 3 6. O’Fallon (4-1) 32 5 (tie) Maine South (3-2) 32 7 8. Glenbrook South (5-0) 25 9 9. Chicago (Marist) (3-2) 21 NR 10. Naperville Neuqua Valley (4-1) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 19, Bolingbrook 17, Plainfield North 14, Naperville North 9, South Elgin 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11) (5-0) 110 1 2. Hersey (5-0) 91 9 3. Prospect (4-1) 69 2 4. Chicago (St. Rita) (3-2) 68 4 5. Pekin (5-0) 60 5 6. Wheaton North (4-1) 53 7 7. St. Charles North (4-1) 41 NR 8. Hononegah (5-0) 31 10 9. Jacobs (4-1) 30 3 10. Batavia (3-2) 27 8

Others receiving votes: Downers North 11, Geneva 9, Lake Zurich 5.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. East St. Louis (12) (3-2) 120 1 2. Chicago (Simeon) (5-0) 103 2 3. Lemont (5-0) 85 3 4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (4-1) 77 4 5. Crete-Monee (3-2) 73 6 6. Niles Notre Dame (4-1) 57 7 7. Chatham Glenwood (4-1) 46 5 8. Wauconda (5-0) 36 T10 9. Belvidere North (5-0) 27 NR 10. Normal West (4-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Carmel 7, Kenwood 7, Chicago (St. Ignatius) 6, Cary-Grove 2, Antioch 1, Champaign Centennial 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Morris (6) (5-0) 113 1 2. Kankakee (4) (4-1) 94 2 3. Sycamore (1) (5-0) 88 4 4. Mahomet-Seymour (1) (5-0) 84 3 5. Peoria (5-0) 73 5 6. Chicago (Morgan Park) (5-0) 68 6 7. Glenbard South (5-0) 44 7 8. Highland (4-1) 29 9 (tie) LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (2-3) 29 8 10. Sterling (4-1) 18 10

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Patrick) 6, Mascoutah 5, Rockford Boylan 4, Mount Vernon 3, Kaneland 2.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (12) (5-0) 120 2 2. Richmond-Burton (5-0) 98 3 3. Joliet Catholic (4-1) 91 1 4. St. Francis (5-0) 88 4 5. Rochester (4-1) 67 5 6. Stillman Valley (5-0) 62 6 7. Wheaton Academy (5-0) 54 7 8. Carterville (5-0) 35 8 9. Genoa-Kingston (4-1) 20 9 10. Macomb (5-0) 15 10

Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 4, Breese Central 4, Columbia 2.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. IC Catholic (11) (4-1) 128 1 2. Williamsville (1) (5-0) 108 2 3. Reed-Custer (1) (5-0) 97 3 4. Princeton (5-0) 96 4 5. Byron (4-1) 69 5 6. Mt. Carmel (5-0) 65 6 7. Fairbury Prairie Central (5-0) 53 7 8. Eureka (5-0) 48 8 9. Seneca (5-0) 21 T10 10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-0) 17 9

Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 10, Durand-Pecatonica 3.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Wilmington (11) (5-0) 128 1 2. Decatur St. Teresa (2) (5-0) 118 2 3. Maroa-Forsyth (5-0) 101 3 4. Bismarck-Henning (5-0) 86 4 5. North-Mac (5-0) 85 5 6. Rockridge (4-1) 59 7 7. Downs Tri-Valley (4-1) 41 8 8. Knoxville (4-1) 23 6 9. Carmi White County (5-0) 22 10 10. Johnston City (5-0) 21 9

Others receiving votes: Nashville 15, Pana 8, Vandalia 6, Mercer County 2.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Lena-Winslow (13) (5-0) 130 1 2. Colfax Ridgeview (5-0) 111 3 3. Camp Point Central (5-0) 98 4 (tie) Hope Academy (5-0) 98 5 5. Athens (4-1) 60 2 6. Shelbyville (5-0) 57 8 7. St. Bede (5-0) 56 7 8. Greenfield-Northwestern (5-0) 33 NR (tie) Fulton (3-2) 33 6 10. Ottawa Marquette (4-1) 17 10

Others receiving votes: Tuscola 12, Gilman Iroquois West 5, Forreston 2, Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 2, Aurora Christian 1.