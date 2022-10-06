Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (12)
|(6-0)
|129
|1
|2. Lincoln-Way East (1)
|(6-0)
|118
|2
|3. York
|(6-0)
|104
|4
|4. Glenbard West
|(5-1)
|75
|3
|5. Gurnee Warren
|(5-1)
|69
|5
|6. O’Fallon
|(5-1)
|53
|T6
|7. Maine South
|(4-2)
|41
|T6
|8. Naperville Neuqua Valley
|(5-1)
|37
|10
|9. Edwardsville
|(5-1)
|22
|NR
|10. South Elgin
|(6-0)
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Plainfield North 16, Glenbrook South 13, Bolingbrook 11, Chicago (Marist) 5, Palatine 4.
Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (13)
|(6-0)
|130
|1
|2. Hersey
|(6-0)
|112
|2
|3. Prospect
|(5-1)
|89
|3
|4. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(4-2)
|81
|4
|5. St. Charles North
|(5-1)
|68
|7
|6. Pekin
|(6-0)
|65
|5
|7. Wheaton North
|(5-1)
|62
|6
|8. Jacobs
|(5-1)
|33
|9
|9. Batavia
|(4-2)
|27
|10
|10. Lake Zurich
|(5-1)
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: Downers North 12, Geneva 11, Hononegah 7, Brother Rice 1.
Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (11)
|(4-2)
|126
|1
|2. Chicago (Simeon) (2)
|(6-0)
|115
|2
|3. Lemont
|(6-0)
|105
|3
|4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
|(5-1)
|83
|4
|5. Crete-Monee
|(4-2)
|73
|5
|6. Chatham Glenwood
|(5-1)
|58
|7
|7. Wauconda
|(6-0)
|50
|8
|8. Belvidere North
|(6-0)
|39
|9
|9. Niles Notre Dame
|(4-2)
|22
|6
|10. Normal West
|(5-1)
|18
|10
Others receiving votes: Champaign Centennial 10, Chicago (St. Ignatius) 8, Kenwood 6, Lisle (Benet) 2.
Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kankakee (10)
|(5-1)
|115
|2
|2. Sycamore (3)
|(6-0)
|114
|3
|3. Mahomet-Seymour
|(6-0)
|99
|4
|4. Peoria
|(6-0)
|96
|5
|5. Chicago (Morgan Park)
|(6-0)
|74
|6
|6. Morris
|(5-1)
|71
|1
|7. Highland
|(5-1)
|46
|T8
|8. Sterling
|(5-1)
|41
|10
|9. Rockford Boylan
|(5-1)
|19
|NR
|10. Glenbard South
|(5-1)
|14
|7
Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Patrick) 9, Mount Vernon 6, Providence 5, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 4, Centralia 2.
Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (8)
|(6-0)
|121
|1
|(tie) Richmond-Burton (5)
|(6-0)
|121
|2
|3. St. Francis
|(6-0)
|94
|4
|4. Joliet Catholic
|(5-1)
|93
|3
|5. Rochester
|(5-1)
|71
|5
|6. Stillman Valley
|(6-0)
|70
|6
|7. Carterville
|(6-0)
|50
|8
|8. Macomb
|(6-0)
|31
|10
|9. Genoa-Kingston
|(5-1)
|30
|9
|10. Wheaton Academy
|(5-1)
|28
|7
Others receiving votes: Breese Central 3, Coal City 2, Murphysboro 1.
Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. IC Catholic (7)
|(5-1)
|125
|1
|2. Reed-Custer (4)
|(6-0)
|123
|3
|3. Williamsville (2)
|(6-0)
|113
|2
|4. Princeton (1)
|(6-0)
|105
|4
|5. Byron
|(5-1)
|75
|5
|6. Fairbury Prairie Central
|(6-0)
|67
|7
|7. Mt. Carmel
|(6-0)
|61
|6
|8. Eureka
|(6-0)
|50
|8
|9. Seneca
|(6-0)
|28
|9
|10. Tolono Unity
|(5-1)
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Durand-Pecatonica 7.
Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Decatur St. Teresa (12)
|(6-0)
|129
|2
|2. Maroa-Forsyth
|(6-0)
|110
|3
|3. Bismarck-Henning
|(6-0)
|92
|4
|4. North-Mac
|(6-0)
|91
|5
|5. Wilmington (1)
|(5-1)
|83
|1
|6. Rockridge
|(5-1)
|62
|6
|7. Downs Tri-Valley
|(5-1)
|56
|7
|8. Carmi White County
|(6-0)
|40
|9
|9. Johnston City
|(6-0)
|21
|10
|10. Pana
|(5-1)
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Vandalia 8, Mercer County 5, Knoxville 5, Clifton Central 3, Nashville 1.
Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (14)
|(6-0)
|140
|1
|2. Colfax Ridgeview
|(6-0)
|108
|2
|3. Camp Point Central
|(6-0)
|102
|T3
|4. Hope Academy
|(6-0)
|99
|T3
|5. Shelbyville
|(6-0)
|72
|6
|6. St. Bede
|(6-0)
|71
|7
|7. Athens
|(5-1)
|56
|5
|8. Fulton
|(4-2)
|40
|T8
|9. Greenfield-Northwestern
|(6-0)
|36
|T8
|10. Ottawa Marquette
|(5-1)
|31
|10
Others receiving votes: Tuscola 8, Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 7.