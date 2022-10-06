Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (12)(6-0)1291
2. Lincoln-Way East (1)(6-0)1182
3. York(6-0)1044
4. Glenbard West(5-1)753
5. Gurnee Warren(5-1)695
6. O’Fallon(5-1)53T6
7. Maine South(4-2)41T6
8. Naperville Neuqua Valley(5-1)3710
9. Edwardsville(5-1)22NR
10. South Elgin(6-0)18NR

Others receiving votes: Plainfield North 16, Glenbrook South 13, Bolingbrook 11, Chicago (Marist) 5, Palatine 4.

Class 7A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (13)(6-0)1301
2. Hersey(6-0)1122
3. Prospect(5-1)893
4. Chicago (St. Rita)(4-2)814
5. St. Charles North(5-1)687
6. Pekin(6-0)655
7. Wheaton North(5-1)626
8. Jacobs(5-1)339
9. Batavia(4-2)2710
10. Lake Zurich(5-1)17NR

Others receiving votes: Downers North 12, Geneva 11, Hononegah 7, Brother Rice 1.

Class 6A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (11)(4-2)1261
2. Chicago (Simeon) (2)(6-0)1152
3. Lemont(6-0)1053
4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge(5-1)834
5. Crete-Monee(4-2)735
6. Chatham Glenwood(5-1)587
7. Wauconda(6-0)508
8. Belvidere North(6-0)399
9. Niles Notre Dame(4-2)226
10. Normal West(5-1)1810

Others receiving votes: Champaign Centennial 10, Chicago (St. Ignatius) 8, Kenwood 6, Lisle (Benet) 2.

Class 5A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Kankakee (10)(5-1)1152
2. Sycamore (3)(6-0)1143
3. Mahomet-Seymour(6-0)994
4. Peoria(6-0)965
5. Chicago (Morgan Park)(6-0)746
6. Morris(5-1)711
7. Highland(5-1)46T8
8. Sterling(5-1)4110
9. Rockford Boylan(5-1)19NR
10. Glenbard South(5-1)147

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Patrick) 9, Mount Vernon 6, Providence 5, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 4, Centralia 2.

Class 4A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (8)(6-0)1211
(tie) Richmond-Burton (5)(6-0)1212
3. St. Francis(6-0)944
4. Joliet Catholic(5-1)933
5. Rochester(5-1)715
6. Stillman Valley(6-0)706
7. Carterville(6-0)508
8. Macomb(6-0)3110
9. Genoa-Kingston(5-1)309
10. Wheaton Academy(5-1)287

Others receiving votes: Breese Central 3, Coal City 2, Murphysboro 1.

Class 3A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. IC Catholic (7)(5-1)1251
2. Reed-Custer (4)(6-0)1233
3. Williamsville (2)(6-0)1132
4. Princeton (1)(6-0)1054
5. Byron(5-1)755
6. Fairbury Prairie Central(6-0)677
7. Mt. Carmel(6-0)616
8. Eureka(6-0)508
9. Seneca(6-0)289
10. Tolono Unity(5-1)16NR

Others receiving votes: Durand-Pecatonica 7.

Class 2A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (12)(6-0)1292
2. Maroa-Forsyth(6-0)1103
3. Bismarck-Henning(6-0)924
4. North-Mac(6-0)915
5. Wilmington (1)(5-1)831
6. Rockridge(5-1)626
7. Downs Tri-Valley(5-1)567
8. Carmi White County(6-0)409
9. Johnston City(6-0)2110
10. Pana(5-1)9NR

Others receiving votes: Vandalia 8, Mercer County 5, Knoxville 5, Clifton Central 3, Nashville 1.

Class 1A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (14)(6-0)1401
2. Colfax Ridgeview(6-0)1082
3. Camp Point Central(6-0)102T3
4. Hope Academy(6-0)99T3
5. Shelbyville(6-0)726
6. St. Bede(6-0)717
7. Athens(5-1)565
8. Fulton(4-2)40T8
9. Greenfield-Northwestern(6-0)36T8
10. Ottawa Marquette(5-1)3110

Others receiving votes: Tuscola 8, Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 7.