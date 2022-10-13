Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (9)(7-0)1081
2. Lincoln-Way East (2)(7-0)1012
3. York(7-0)883
4. Glenbard West(6-1)744
5. Gurnee Warren(6-1)595
6. O’Fallon(6-1)446
7. Maine South(5-2)347
8. Naperville Neuqua Valley(6-1)318
9. Edwardsville(6-1)209
10. South Elgin(7-0)1510

Others receiving votes: Plainfield North 13, Glenbrook South 8, Palatine 5, Chicago (Marist) 3, Naperville Central 1, Lyons 1.

Class 7A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11)(7-0)1101
2. Hersey(7-0)942
3. Prospect(6-1)763
4. St. Charles North(6-1)665
(tie) Chicago (St. Rita)(5-2)664
6. Pekin(7-0)566
7. Wheaton North(6-1)487
8. Jacobs(6-1)368
9. Batavia(5-2)259
10. Lake Zurich(6-1)2110

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 4, Yorkville 2, Moline 1.

Class 6A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (11)(5-2)1101
2. Chicago (Simeon)(7-0)962
3. Lemont(7-0)883
4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge(6-1)734
5. Crete-Monee(5-2)585
6. Wauconda(7-0)547
7. Belvidere North(7-0)458
8. Normal West(6-1)2610
9. Niles Notre Dame(5-2)239
10. Champaign Centennial(7-0)14NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 11, Chatham Glenwood 5, Grayslake North 2.

Class 5A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Kankakee (10)(6-1)1001
2. Sycamore (1)(7-0)962
3. Mahomet-Seymour(7-0)843
4. Peoria(7-0)814
5. Chicago (Morgan Park)(7-0)685
6. Morris(6-1)536
7. Sterling(6-1)398
8. Highland(6-1)387
9. Rockford Boylan(6-1)279
10. Glenbard South(6-1)1310

Others receiving votes: LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 2, Providence 2, Rochelle 2.

Class 4A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (9)(7-0)107T1
2. Richmond-Burton (1)(7-0)97T1
3. St. Francis (1)(7-0)923
4. Rochester(6-1)755
5. Joliet Catholic(5-2)634
6. Stillman Valley(7-0)556
7. Carterville(7-0)427
8. Macomb(7-0)328
9. Wheaton Academy(6-1)2710
10. Breese Central(6-1)11NR

Others receiving votes: Genoa-Kingston 2, Coal City 1, Murphysboro 1.

Class 3A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. IC Catholic (10)(6-1)1151
2. Reed-Custer (2)(7-0)1092
3. Princeton(7-0)974
4. Byron(6-1)745
5. Fairbury Prairie Central(7-0)716
6. Mt. Carmel(7-0)607
7. Williamsville(6-1)493
8. Seneca(7-0)419
9. Tolono Unity(6-1)2010
10. Eureka(6-1)198

Others receiving votes: Benton 3, Durand-Pecatonica 2.

Class 2A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (9)(7-0)1171
2. Maroa-Forsyth (3)(7-0)1112
3. Bismarck-Henning(7-0)923
4. North-Mac(7-0)844
5. Wilmington(6-1)715
6. Rockridge(6-1)576
7. Downs Tri-Valley(6-1)467
8. Carmi White County(7-0)358
9. Johnston City(7-0)239
10. Nashville(5-2)11NR

Others receiving votes: Pana 8, Knoxville 4, Red Bud 1.

Class 1A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (13)(7-0)1301
2. Colfax Ridgeview(7-0)1142
3. Camp Point Central(7-0)983
4. Hope Academy(7-0)964
5. Shelbyville(7-0)745
6. Athens(6-1)537
7. Fulton(5-2)458
8. Greenfield-Northwestern(7-0)399
9. Ottawa Marquette(6-1)2710
10. St. Bede(6-1)266

Others receiving votes: Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 9, Tuscola 3, Gilman Iroquois West 1.