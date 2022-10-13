Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Loyola (9) (7-0) 108 1 2. Lincoln-Way East (2) (7-0) 101 2 3. York (7-0) 88 3 4. Glenbard West (6-1) 74 4 5. Gurnee Warren (6-1) 59 5 6. O’Fallon (6-1) 44 6 7. Maine South (5-2) 34 7 8. Naperville Neuqua Valley (6-1) 31 8 9. Edwardsville (6-1) 20 9 10. South Elgin (7-0) 15 10

Others receiving votes: Plainfield North 13, Glenbrook South 8, Palatine 5, Chicago (Marist) 3, Naperville Central 1, Lyons 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11) (7-0) 110 1 2. Hersey (7-0) 94 2 3. Prospect (6-1) 76 3 4. St. Charles North (6-1) 66 5 (tie) Chicago (St. Rita) (5-2) 66 4 6. Pekin (7-0) 56 6 7. Wheaton North (6-1) 48 7 8. Jacobs (6-1) 36 8 9. Batavia (5-2) 25 9 10. Lake Zurich (6-1) 21 10

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 4, Yorkville 2, Moline 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. East St. Louis (11) (5-2) 110 1 2. Chicago (Simeon) (7-0) 96 2 3. Lemont (7-0) 88 3 4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (6-1) 73 4 5. Crete-Monee (5-2) 58 5 6. Wauconda (7-0) 54 7 7. Belvidere North (7-0) 45 8 8. Normal West (6-1) 26 10 9. Niles Notre Dame (5-2) 23 9 10. Champaign Centennial (7-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 11, Chatham Glenwood 5, Grayslake North 2.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Kankakee (10) (6-1) 100 1 2. Sycamore (1) (7-0) 96 2 3. Mahomet-Seymour (7-0) 84 3 4. Peoria (7-0) 81 4 5. Chicago (Morgan Park) (7-0) 68 5 6. Morris (6-1) 53 6 7. Sterling (6-1) 39 8 8. Highland (6-1) 38 7 9. Rockford Boylan (6-1) 27 9 10. Glenbard South (6-1) 13 10

Others receiving votes: LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 2, Providence 2, Rochelle 2.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (9) (7-0) 107 T1 2. Richmond-Burton (1) (7-0) 97 T1 3. St. Francis (1) (7-0) 92 3 4. Rochester (6-1) 75 5 5. Joliet Catholic (5-2) 63 4 6. Stillman Valley (7-0) 55 6 7. Carterville (7-0) 42 7 8. Macomb (7-0) 32 8 9. Wheaton Academy (6-1) 27 10 10. Breese Central (6-1) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Genoa-Kingston 2, Coal City 1, Murphysboro 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. IC Catholic (10) (6-1) 115 1 2. Reed-Custer (2) (7-0) 109 2 3. Princeton (7-0) 97 4 4. Byron (6-1) 74 5 5. Fairbury Prairie Central (7-0) 71 6 6. Mt. Carmel (7-0) 60 7 7. Williamsville (6-1) 49 3 8. Seneca (7-0) 41 9 9. Tolono Unity (6-1) 20 10 10. Eureka (6-1) 19 8

Others receiving votes: Benton 3, Durand-Pecatonica 2.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Decatur St. Teresa (9) (7-0) 117 1 2. Maroa-Forsyth (3) (7-0) 111 2 3. Bismarck-Henning (7-0) 92 3 4. North-Mac (7-0) 84 4 5. Wilmington (6-1) 71 5 6. Rockridge (6-1) 57 6 7. Downs Tri-Valley (6-1) 46 7 8. Carmi White County (7-0) 35 8 9. Johnston City (7-0) 23 9 10. Nashville (5-2) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Pana 8, Knoxville 4, Red Bud 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Lena-Winslow (13) (7-0) 130 1 2. Colfax Ridgeview (7-0) 114 2 3. Camp Point Central (7-0) 98 3 4. Hope Academy (7-0) 96 4 5. Shelbyville (7-0) 74 5 6. Athens (6-1) 53 7 7. Fulton (5-2) 45 8 8. Greenfield-Northwestern (7-0) 39 9 9. Ottawa Marquette (6-1) 27 10 10. St. Bede (6-1) 26 6

Others receiving votes: Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 9, Tuscola 3, Gilman Iroquois West 1.