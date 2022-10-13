Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (9)
|(7-0)
|108
|1
|2. Lincoln-Way East (2)
|(7-0)
|101
|2
|3. York
|(7-0)
|88
|3
|4. Glenbard West
|(6-1)
|74
|4
|5. Gurnee Warren
|(6-1)
|59
|5
|6. O’Fallon
|(6-1)
|44
|6
|7. Maine South
|(5-2)
|34
|7
|8. Naperville Neuqua Valley
|(6-1)
|31
|8
|9. Edwardsville
|(6-1)
|20
|9
|10. South Elgin
|(7-0)
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Plainfield North 13, Glenbrook South 8, Palatine 5, Chicago (Marist) 3, Naperville Central 1, Lyons 1.
Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11)
|(7-0)
|110
|1
|2. Hersey
|(7-0)
|94
|2
|3. Prospect
|(6-1)
|76
|3
|4. St. Charles North
|(6-1)
|66
|5
|(tie) Chicago (St. Rita)
|(5-2)
|66
|4
|6. Pekin
|(7-0)
|56
|6
|7. Wheaton North
|(6-1)
|48
|7
|8. Jacobs
|(6-1)
|36
|8
|9. Batavia
|(5-2)
|25
|9
|10. Lake Zurich
|(6-1)
|21
|10
Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 4, Yorkville 2, Moline 1.
Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (11)
|(5-2)
|110
|1
|2. Chicago (Simeon)
|(7-0)
|96
|2
|3. Lemont
|(7-0)
|88
|3
|4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
|(6-1)
|73
|4
|5. Crete-Monee
|(5-2)
|58
|5
|6. Wauconda
|(7-0)
|54
|7
|7. Belvidere North
|(7-0)
|45
|8
|8. Normal West
|(6-1)
|26
|10
|9. Niles Notre Dame
|(5-2)
|23
|9
|10. Champaign Centennial
|(7-0)
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 11, Chatham Glenwood 5, Grayslake North 2.
Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kankakee (10)
|(6-1)
|100
|1
|2. Sycamore (1)
|(7-0)
|96
|2
|3. Mahomet-Seymour
|(7-0)
|84
|3
|4. Peoria
|(7-0)
|81
|4
|5. Chicago (Morgan Park)
|(7-0)
|68
|5
|6. Morris
|(6-1)
|53
|6
|7. Sterling
|(6-1)
|39
|8
|8. Highland
|(6-1)
|38
|7
|9. Rockford Boylan
|(6-1)
|27
|9
|10. Glenbard South
|(6-1)
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 2, Providence 2, Rochelle 2.
Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (9)
|(7-0)
|107
|T1
|2. Richmond-Burton (1)
|(7-0)
|97
|T1
|3. St. Francis (1)
|(7-0)
|92
|3
|4. Rochester
|(6-1)
|75
|5
|5. Joliet Catholic
|(5-2)
|63
|4
|6. Stillman Valley
|(7-0)
|55
|6
|7. Carterville
|(7-0)
|42
|7
|8. Macomb
|(7-0)
|32
|8
|9. Wheaton Academy
|(6-1)
|27
|10
|10. Breese Central
|(6-1)
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Genoa-Kingston 2, Coal City 1, Murphysboro 1.
Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. IC Catholic (10)
|(6-1)
|115
|1
|2. Reed-Custer (2)
|(7-0)
|109
|2
|3. Princeton
|(7-0)
|97
|4
|4. Byron
|(6-1)
|74
|5
|5. Fairbury Prairie Central
|(7-0)
|71
|6
|6. Mt. Carmel
|(7-0)
|60
|7
|7. Williamsville
|(6-1)
|49
|3
|8. Seneca
|(7-0)
|41
|9
|9. Tolono Unity
|(6-1)
|20
|10
|10. Eureka
|(6-1)
|19
|8
Others receiving votes: Benton 3, Durand-Pecatonica 2.
Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Decatur St. Teresa (9)
|(7-0)
|117
|1
|2. Maroa-Forsyth (3)
|(7-0)
|111
|2
|3. Bismarck-Henning
|(7-0)
|92
|3
|4. North-Mac
|(7-0)
|84
|4
|5. Wilmington
|(6-1)
|71
|5
|6. Rockridge
|(6-1)
|57
|6
|7. Downs Tri-Valley
|(6-1)
|46
|7
|8. Carmi White County
|(7-0)
|35
|8
|9. Johnston City
|(7-0)
|23
|9
|10. Nashville
|(5-2)
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pana 8, Knoxville 4, Red Bud 1.
Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (13)
|(7-0)
|130
|1
|2. Colfax Ridgeview
|(7-0)
|114
|2
|3. Camp Point Central
|(7-0)
|98
|3
|4. Hope Academy
|(7-0)
|96
|4
|5. Shelbyville
|(7-0)
|74
|5
|6. Athens
|(6-1)
|53
|7
|7. Fulton
|(5-2)
|45
|8
|8. Greenfield-Northwestern
|(7-0)
|39
|9
|9. Ottawa Marquette
|(6-1)
|27
|10
|10. St. Bede
|(6-1)
|26
|6
Others receiving votes: Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 9, Tuscola 3, Gilman Iroquois West 1.