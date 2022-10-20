Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Loyola (8) (8-0) 98 1 2. Lincoln-Way East (2) (8-0) 91 2 3. York (8-0) 81 3 4. Glenbard West (7-1) 68 4 5. Gurnee Warren (7-1) 45 5 6. Maine South (6-2) 43 7 7. O’Fallon (7-1) 39 6 8. Plainfield North (8-0) 26 NR 9. Chicago (Marist) (5-3) 20 NR 10. South Elgin (8-0) 13 10

Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 9, Glenbrook South 7, Palatine 5, Naperville Central 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (10) (8-0) 100 1 2. Hersey (8-0) 84 2 3. Prospect (7-1) 73 3 4. Chicago (St. Rita) (6-2) 67 T4 5. St. Charles North (7-1) 62 T4 6. Pekin (8-0) 45 6 7. Wheaton North (7-1) 40 7 8. Jacobs (7-1) 31 8 9. Lake Zurich (7-1) 18 10 (tie) Batavia (6-2) 18 9

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 5, Moline 5, Yorkville 2.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. East St. Louis (9) (6-2) 97 1 2. Chicago (Simeon) (1) (8-0) 89 2 3. Lemont (8-0) 81 3 4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (7-1) 69 4 5. Crete-Monee (6-2) 61 5 6. Wauconda (8-0) 49 6 7. Normal West (7-1) 38 8 8. Niles Notre Dame (6-2) 30 9 9. Chicago (St. Ignatius) (6-2) 12 NR 10. Belvidere North (7-1) 10 7

Others receiving votes: Grayslake North 5, Chatham Glenwood 5, Champaign Centennial 2, Antioch 1, Kenwood 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Kankakee (8) (7-1) 98 1 2. Sycamore (2) (8-0) 90 2 3. Mahomet-Seymour (8-0) 80 3 4. Morris (7-1) 67 6 5. Highland (7-1) 51 8 6. Chicago (Morgan Park) (7-1) 48 5 7. Peoria (7-1) 46 4 8. Rockford Boylan (7-1) 36 9 9. Sterling (6-2) 19 7 10. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (4-4) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Rochelle 4, Providence 3, Glenbard South 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (8) (8-0) 96 1 2. Richmond-Burton (1) (8-0) 90 2 3. St. Francis (1) (8-0) 83 3 4. Rochester (7-1) 65 4 5. Joliet Catholic (6-2) 64 5 6. Stillman Valley (8-0) 52 6 7. Carterville (8-0) 39 7 8. Wheaton Academy (7-1) 26 9 9. Macomb (8-0) 25 8 10. Genoa-Kingston (6-2) 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Columbia 3, Breese Central 2, Chicago (Phillips) 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. IC Catholic (8) (7-1) 107 1 2. Reed-Custer (3) (8-0) 100 2 3. Princeton (8-0) 87 3 4. Byron (7-1) 70 4 5. Fairbury Prairie Central (8-0) 68 5 6. Mt. Carmel (8-0) 55 6 7. Williamsville (7-1) 49 7 8. Seneca (8-0) 33 8 9. Tolono Unity (7-1) 24 9 10. Benton (7-1) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Eureka 1, Durand-Pecatonica 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Decatur St. Teresa (11) (8-0) 110 1 2. Maroa-Forsyth (8-0) 99 2 3. Wilmington (7-1) 83 5 4. Bismarck-Henning (8-0) 81 3 5. Rockridge (7-1) 62 6 6. Downs Tri-Valley (7-1) 57 7 7. Johnston City (8-0) 37 9 8. Pana (7-1) 31 NR 9. North-Mac (7-1) 20 4 10. Nashville (6-2) 15 10

Others receiving votes: Carmi White County 4, Knoxville 3, Farmington 2, Mercer County 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Lena-Winslow (10) (8-0) 109 1 2. Colfax Ridgeview (1) (8-0) 100 2 3. Hope Academy (8-0) 84 4 4. Camp Point Central (8-0) 74 3 5. Athens (7-1) 59 6 6. Fulton (6-2) 49 7 7. Shelbyville (7-1) 36 5 8. Ottawa Marquette (7-1) 33 9 9. Greenfield-Northwestern (8-0) 31 8 10. Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield (7-1) 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Gilman Iroquois West 3, Carrollton 3, Tuscola 2, St. Bede 2, Red Hill 1.