Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (11) (3-0) 110 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (3-0) 98 2

3. Gurnee Warren (3-0) 81 4

4. Glenbard West (3-0) 78 3

5. Naperville North (3-0) 57 5

6. O’Fallon (3-0) 48 6

7. Maine South (2-1) 35 7

8. Chicago (Marist) (2-1) 23 8

9. Edwardsville (3-0) 15 9

10. Lockport (3-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: York 13, Bolingbrook 10, Glenbard East 7, Palatine 7, Glenbrook South 4, Lyons 3, South Elgin 1, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11) (3-0) 110 1

2. Prospect (3-0) 94 2

3. Wheaton North (3-0) 90 7

4. Jacobs (3-0) 71 5

5. Chicago (St. Rita) (1-2) 43 4

6. Pekin (3-0) 38 9

7. Batavia (1-2) 34 3

8. Geneva (3-0) 31 NR

9. Hersey (3-0) 26 NR

10. Hononegah (3-0) 23 10

Others receiving votes: Yorkville 16, Brother Rice 14, Downers North 10, Glenbard North 4, Wheaton Warrenville South 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (10) (1-2) 106 1

2. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (2) (3-0) 104 2

3. Chicago (Simeon) (3-0) 95 4

4. Lemont (3-0) 90 3

5. Crete-Monee (2-1) 63 6

6. Chatham Glenwood (3-0) 53 7

7. Niles Notre Dame (2-1) 32 5

8. Kenwood (2-1) 29 8

9. Normal West (3-0) 25 NR

10. Cary-Grove (2-1) 23 9

Others receiving votes: Carmel 20, Wauconda 7, Crystal Lake South 5, Machesney Park Harlem 5, Chicago (St. Ignatius) 3.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morris (5) (3-0) 106 3

2. Kankakee (5) (2-1) 101 2

3. Mahomet-Seymour (1) (3-0) 91 4

4. Sycamore (3-0) 77 5

5. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (1) (1-2) 72 1

6. Peoria (3-0) 67 6

7. Chicago (Morgan Park) (3-0) 43 8

8. Glenbard South (3-0) 29 9

9. Mascoutah (3-0) 27 10

10. Highland (2-1) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Patrick) 10, St. Viator 8, Sterling 6, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 5, Rockford Boylan 3, Centralia 2.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Joliet Catholic (6) (3-0) 114 2

(tie) Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (6) (3-0) 114 1

3. St. Francis (3-0) 94 3

4. Richmond-Burton (3-0) 81 4

5. Rochester (2-1) 65 5

6. Stillman Valley (3-0) 59 6

7. Genoa-Kingston (3-0) 50 7

8. Wheaton Academy (3-0) 39 8

9. Carterville (3-0) 25 9

10. Freeburg (3-0) 16 10

Others receiving votes: Macomb 2, St. Laurence 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (10) (2-1) 118 1

2. Williamsville (1) (3-0) 102 2

3. Reed-Custer (1) (3-0) 94 3

4. Princeton (3-0) 84 4

5. Byron (2-1) 70 5

6. Mt. Carmel (3-0) 58 6

7. Fairbury Prairie Central (3-0) 47 7

8. Eureka (3-0) 38 8

9. Peotone (3-0) 15 T10

10. Tolono Unity (2-1) 13 T10

Others receiving votes: Montini 10, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7, Seneca 2, Elmwood-Brimfield 1, Durand-Pecatonica 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (10) (3-0) 118 1

2. Decatur St. Teresa (2) (3-0) 110 2

3. Maroa-Forsyth (3-0) 95 4

4. Bismarck-Henning (3-0) 81 5

5. North-Mac (3-0) 70 8

6. Knoxville (3-0) 59 7

7. Rockridge (2-1) 37 9

8. Downs Tri-Valley (2-1) 26 3

9. Pana (2-1) 14 10

10. Johnston City (3-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Vandalia 11, Nashville 9, Carmi White County 7, Mercer County 5, El Paso-Gridley 4, Flora 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (12) (3-0) 128 1

2. Athens (1) (3-0) 108 2

3. Colfax Ridgeview (4-0) 97 4

4. Fulton (3-0) 84 6

5. Camp Point Central (3-0) 76 5

6. Hope Academy (3-0) 53 9

7. Tuscola (3-0) 29 7

8. Forreston (2-1) 26 8

8. Gilman Iroquois West (3-0) 26 10

10. Moweaqua Central A&M (2-1) 21 3

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 15, St. Bede 15, Greenfield-Northwestern 15, Ottawa Marquette 8, Annawan-Wethersfield 7, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 6, Shelbyville 1.