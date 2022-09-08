This week’s Iowa High School football poll from The Associated Press.

Class 5A

Southeast Polk Ankeny Pleasant Valley Cedar Falls West Des Moines Dowling Cedar Rapids Kennedy West Des Moines Valley Ames Johnston Urbandale

Class 4A

Council Bluffs Lewis Central Cedar Rapids Xavier Waverly-Shell Rock Indianola Eldridge North Scott Iowa City Liberty Bondurant Farrar Norwalk Cedar Rapids Washington Carlisle

Le Mars (tie)

Class 3A

Adel ADM Humboldt Harlan Alleman North Polk Mount Vernon Van Horne Benton Solon MOC-Floyd Valley Davenport Assumption Algona

Class 2A

Williamsburg O-A BCIG Central Lyon-GLR State Center West Marshall Spirit Lake Dubuque Wahlert West Union North Fayette Southeast Valley, Gowrie New Hampton Centerville

Class 1A

Hawarden West Sioux Van Meter Pella Christian Dyersville Beckman West Branch Dike-New Hartford Hull Western Christian Underwood Aplington-Parkersburg Denver

Class A

Britt West Hancock

(tie) Grundy Center Moville Woodbury Central Lynnville-Sully Mount Ayr Alburnett Troy Mills North Linn St. Ansgar Hartley HMS Ackley AGWSR

(tie) A-H-S-T-W, Avoca

8-man