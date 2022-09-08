This week’s Iowa High School football poll from The Associated Press.
Class 5A
- Southeast Polk
- Ankeny
- Pleasant Valley
- Cedar Falls
- West Des Moines Dowling
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- West Des Moines Valley
- Ames
- Johnston
- Urbandale
Class 4A
- Council Bluffs Lewis Central
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Indianola
- Eldridge North Scott
- Iowa City Liberty
- Bondurant Farrar
- Norwalk
- Cedar Rapids Washington
- Carlisle
Le Mars (tie)
Class 3A
- Adel ADM
- Humboldt
- Harlan
- Alleman North Polk
- Mount Vernon
- Van Horne Benton
- Solon
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Davenport Assumption
- Algona
Class 2A
- Williamsburg
- O-A BCIG
- Central Lyon-GLR
- State Center West Marshall
- Spirit Lake
- Dubuque Wahlert
- West Union North Fayette
- Southeast Valley, Gowrie
- New Hampton
- Centerville
Class 1A
- Hawarden West Sioux
- Van Meter
- Pella Christian
- Dyersville Beckman
- West Branch
- Dike-New Hartford
- Hull Western Christian
- Underwood
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Denver
Class A
- Britt West Hancock
(tie) Grundy Center
- Moville Woodbury Central
- Lynnville-Sully
- Mount Ayr
- Alburnett
- Troy Mills North Linn
- St. Ansgar
- Hartley HMS
- Ackley AGWSR
(tie) A-H-S-T-W, Avoca
8-man
- Remsen Saint Mary’s
- Gilbertville-Don Bosco
- Wayland WACO
- Newell-Fonda
- Anita CAM
- Easton Valley
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Lenox
- Brooklyn BGM
(tie) Maynard West Central