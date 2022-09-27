Here are the latest rankings of Iowa high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 5A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Pleasant Valley (7)5-01121
2. West Des Moines Dowling (3)4-1952
3. Ankeny4-1943
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2)5-0874
5. Southeast Polk4-1645
6. Urbandale4-1506
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie4-1448
8. Davenport West5-0359
9. Ames4-121NR
(tie) West Des Moines Valley3-221NR

Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial 14. Sioux City East 10. Iowa City High 9. Marion Linn-Mar 2. Des Moines North 1. Cedar Falls 1.

Class 4A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (8)5-01151
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3)5-01012
3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1)5-0993
4. Iowa CIty Liberty4-1677
(tie) Indianola4-1676
6. Carlisle4-1508
7. Newton5-0379
8. Bondurant Farrar4-1314
9. Norwalk4-12910
10. Fort Madison5-027NR

Others receiving votes: Eldridge North Scott 21. Spencer 8. Webster City 3. Epworth Western Dubuque 3. Le Mars 2.

Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Humboldt (5)5-01081
2. Adel ADM (1)5-01022
(tie) Harlan (4)4-11023
4. Mount Vernon (2)5-0934
5. Alleman North Polk4-1665
6. Creston5-0516
7. Nevada4-1398
8. Independence5-1387
9. Solon3-225NR
10. Hampton-Dumont4-118NR

Others receiving votes: Carroll 10. Davenport Assumption 4. DeWitt Central 2. Algona 1. Boyden-Hull-RV 1.

Class 2A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Williamsburg (6)5-01131
2. Central Lyon-GLR (6)5-01032
3. Spirit Lake5-0924
4. State Center West Marshall5-0865
5. O-A BCIG4-1633
6. New Hampton5-0606
7. Dubuque Wahlert4-1527
8. Inwood West Lyon3-2199
9. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs4-11810
(tie) Wellman Mid-Prairie4-118NR

Others receiving votes: Greene County 15. Red Oak 12. Cresco Crestwood 3. Osage 2. Osceola Clarke 2. Monticello 1. Waukon 1.

Class 1A

RecordPtsPrv
1. West Branch (5)5-01102
2. Van Meter (5)4-1981
3. Underwood (1)5-0774
(tie) Durant (1)5-0775
5. Hawarden West Sioux4-1666
6. Aplington-Parkersburg5-0638
7. Carroll Kuemper5-05110
8. Dike-New Hartford4-1479
9. Dyersville Beckman4-117NR
10. Pella Christian4-1163

Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 15. Sigourney-Keota 9. Hull Western Christian 7. AC/GC 4. Iowa City Regina 2. Jewell South Hamilton 1.

Class A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Grundy Center (4)5-01092
2. Britt West Hancock (6)5-01061
3. Moville Woodbury Central (2)5-01003
4. Lynnville-Sully5-075T4
5. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca5-070T4
6. Troy Mills North Linn4-1416
7. Columbus Junction5-0407
8. Hartley HMS4-1398
9. Winthrop East Buchanan4-1329
10. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic4-11610

Others receiving votes: Fairbank Wapsie Valley 9. Alburnett 9. Mount Ayr 6. Southwest Valley 4. Mason City Newman 3. Nashua-Plainfield 1.

Class 8-Man

RecordPtsPrv
1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (9)5-01161
2. Wayland WACO (2)6-0992
3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (1)5-0893
4. Newell-Fonda5-0734
5. Easton Valley4-1635
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck5-0556
7. Lenox5-0518
8. West HarrisonMondamin5-0419
9. Baxter5-02510
10. Graettinger-Terril1Ruthven-Ayrshire5-023NR

Others receiving votes: Fremont Mills, Tabor 13. Tripoli 5. Anita CAM 2. Moravia 2. Liberty Center SE Warren 1. Marengo Iowa Valley 1. Central City 1.