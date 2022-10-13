Here are the latest rankings of Iowa high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 5A

Record Pts Prv 1. Pleasant Valley (7) 7-0 95 1 2. West Des Moines Dowling (3) 6-1 90 2 3. Southeast Polk 6-1 74 4 4. Ankeny 6-1 72 3 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-1 57 8 6. Cedar Falls 5-2 39 9 7. Urbandale 5-2 29 NR 8. Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-2 22 5 9. Waukee Northwest 4-3 16 NR 10. West Des Moines Valley 4-3 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Ames 12. Davenport West 12. Ankeny Centennial 6. Sioux City East 5. Iowa City High 3. Johnston 2. Marion Linn-Mar 1.

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (6) 7-0 95 1 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 7-0 87 2 3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1) 7-0 83 3 4. Iowa CIty Liberty 6-1 73 4 5. Carlisle 6-1 50 6 6. Bondurant Farrar 6-1 43 8 7. Eldridge North Scott 5-2 33 10 8. Indianola 5-2 23 5 9. Spencer 6-1 21 NR 10. Epworth Western Dubuque 5-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Newton 11. Norwalk 9. Fort Madison 8. Webster City 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Harlan (6) 6-1 91 3 (tie) Humboldt (3) 7-0 91 1 3. Mount Vernon 7-0 84 4 4. Independence 7-1 61 6 5. Adel ADM (1) 6-1 60 2 6. Nevada 6-1 52 5 7. Solon 5-2 34 7 8. Creston 6-1 26 9 9. Alleman North Polk 5-2 25 8 10. Van Horne Benton 4-2 7 10 (tie) MOC-Floyd Valley 5-2 7 NR

Others receiving votes: DeWitt Central 6. Manchester West Delaware 6.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Williamsburg (6) 7-0 96 1 2. Central Lyon-GLR (4) 7-0 92 2 3. Spirit Lake 7-0 76 3 (tie) State Center West Marshall 7-0 76 4 5. O-A BCIG 6-1 57 5 6. Greene County 6-1 31 6 7. Osage 5-2 27 9 8. New Hampton 6-1 24 10 (tie) Inwood West Lyon 5-2 24 8 10. Dubuque Wahlert 6-2 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Monticello 9. Waukon 9. Cresco Crestwood 7. Orange City Unity Christian 5. Centerville 3. Clarion-Goldfield/Dows 2. Osceola Clarke 2.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. West Branch (8) 7-0 97 1 2. Van Meter (2) 6-1 81 2 3. Underwood 7-0 78 3 4. Carroll Kuemper 7-0 70 5 5. Hawarden West Sioux 6-1 56 4 6. Aplington-Parkersburg 6-1 36 7 7. Mediapolis 6-1 27 9 8. Pella Christian 6-1 25 10 9. Dike-New Hartford 5-2 23 6 10. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 6-1 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Sigourney-Keota 11. AC/GC 9. Hull Western Christian 7. Denver 5. Sumner-Fredericksburg 3. Waterloo Columbus 3. Jewell South Hamilton 2.

Class A

Record Pts Prv 1. Britt West Hancock (6) 7-0 87 1 2. Grundy Center (2) 7-0 84 2 3. Moville Woodbury Central (1) 7-0 73 3 4. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 7-0 70 5 5. Lynnville-Sully 7-0 64 4 6. Columbus Junction (1) 7-0 49 6 7. Troy Mills North Linn 6-1 35 7 8. Winthrop East Buchanan 6-1 34 8 9. Alburnett 6-1 19 10 10. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 5-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 11. Mount Ayr 7. Hartley HMS 5.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv 1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (5) 7-0 95 1 2. Wayland WACO (4) 8-0 90 2 3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (1) 7-0 80 3 4. Lenox 7-0 59 5 5. West HarrisonMondamin 7-0 45 7 6. Easton Valley 5-1 44 6 7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-1 38 4 8. Fremont Mills, Tabor 6-1 22 10 9. Newell-Fonda 6-1 21 9 10. Liberty Center SE Warren 7-1 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Central City 9. Montezuma 7. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 5. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 5. Baxter 4. Anita CAM 3. Tripoli 3.