Here are the latest rankings of Iowa high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 5A

Record Pts Prv 1. West Des Moines Dowling (4) 7-1 84 2 2. Pleasant Valley (5) 8-0 82 1 3. Southeast Polk 7-1 70 3 3. Ankeny 7-1 70 4 5. Cedar Falls 6-2 47 6 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-2 42 8 7. Johnston 5-3 28 NR 8. Sioux City East 6-2 20 NR 9. Ames 6-2 14 NR 10. Marion Linn-Mar 5-3 10 NR (tie) Iowa City High 5-3 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7. Davenport West 4. Ankeny Centennial 4. Urbandale 2. West Des Moines Valley 1.

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (6) 8-0 87 1 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2) 8-0 77 2 3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1) 8-0 76 3 4. Iowa CIty Liberty 7-1 59 4 5. Carlisle 7-1 50 5 6. Bondurant Farrar 7-1 47 6 7. Eldridge North Scott 6-2 39 7 8. Cedar Rapids Washington 5-3 11 NR 9. Indianola 5-3 10 8 10. Le Mars 5-3 9 NR (tie) Norwalk 5-3 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Webster City 8. Newton 4. Spencer 3. Epworth Western Dubuque 3. Burlington 2. Fort Madison 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Harlan (8) 7-1 89 1 2. Mount Vernon (1) 8-0 80 3 3. Nevada 7-1 62 6 4. Adel ADM 7-1 52 5 5. Independence 8-1 51 4 6. Humboldt 7-1 48 2 7. Solon 6-2 43 7 8. Alleman North Polk 6-2 28 9 9. Van Horne Benton 6-2 20 T10 10. MOC-Floyd Valley 6-2 16 T10

Others receiving votes: Creston 5. Manchester West Delaware 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Williamsburg (4) 8-0 85 1 2. Central Lyon-GLR (5) 8-0 84 2 3. State Center West Marshall 8-0 65 4 4. Spirit Lake 8-0 62 3 5. O-A BCIG 7-1 56 5 6. Greene County 7-1 35 6 7. Osage 6-2 33 7 8. Inwood West Lyon 6-2 25 T8 9. Dubuque Wahlert 6-2 18 10 10. Waukon 5-3 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Monticello 9. West Union North Fayette 4. Centerville 2. New Hampton 1. Orange City Unity Christian 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. West Branch (6) 8-0 86 1 2. Van Meter (3) 7-1 80 2 3. Underwood 8-0 69 3 4. Hawarden West Sioux 7-1 66 5 5. Carroll Kuemper 7-1 35 4 6. Aplington-Parkersburg 7-1 34 6 7. Pella Christian 7-1 32 8 8. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 7-1 23 10 9. Dike-New Hartford 6-2 20 9 10. Mediapolis 7-1 18 7

Others receiving votes: Hull Western Christian 12. Jewell South Hamilton 8. Sigourney-Keota 8. Denver 4.

Class A

Record Pts Prv 1. Britt West Hancock (6) 8-0 83 1 2. Grundy Center (1) 8-0 76 2 3. Moville Woodbury Central (1) 8-0 72 3 4. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca (1) 8-0 62 4 5. Lynnville-Sully 8-0 57 5 6. Troy Mills North Linn 7-1 37 7 7. Winthrop East Buchanan 7-1 30 8 8. Alburnett 7-1 23 9 9. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 6-2 15 10 10. Columbus Junction 7-1 12 6

Others receiving votes: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 10. Mount Ayr 8. Hartley HMS 7. Mason City Newman 3.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv 1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (6) 8-0 83 1 2. Wayland WACO (3) 9-0 77 2 3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 7-0 75 3 4. Lenox 8-0 55 4 5. Easton Valley 6-1 49 6 6. West HarrisonMondamin 8-0 44 5 7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7-1 30 7 8. Newell-Fonda 7-1 24 9 9. Liberty Center SE Warren 8-1 21 10 10. Baxter 7-1 7 NR (tie) Montezuma 6-1 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Central City 6. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 5. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 5. Anita CAM 4. West Bend-Mallard 2. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1.