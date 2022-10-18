Here are the latest rankings of Iowa high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 5A

RecordPtsPrv
1. West Des Moines Dowling (4)7-1842
2. Pleasant Valley (5)8-0821
3. Southeast Polk7-1703
3. Ankeny7-1704
5. Cedar Falls6-2476
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie6-2428
7. Johnston5-328NR
8. Sioux City East6-220NR
9. Ames6-214NR
10. Marion Linn-Mar5-310NR
(tie) Iowa City High5-310NR

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7. Davenport West 4. Ankeny Centennial 4. Urbandale 2. West Des Moines Valley 1.

Class 4A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (6)8-0871
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2)8-0772
3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1)8-0763
4. Iowa CIty Liberty7-1594
5. Carlisle7-1505
6. Bondurant Farrar7-1476
7. Eldridge North Scott6-2397
8. Cedar Rapids Washington5-311NR
9. Indianola5-3108
10. Le Mars5-39NR
(tie) Norwalk5-39NR

Others receiving votes: Webster City 8. Newton 4. Spencer 3. Epworth Western Dubuque 3. Burlington 2. Fort Madison 1.

Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Harlan (8)7-1891
2. Mount Vernon (1)8-0803
3. Nevada7-1626
4. Adel ADM7-1525
5. Independence8-1514
6. Humboldt7-1482
7. Solon6-2437
8. Alleman North Polk6-2289
9. Van Horne Benton6-220T10
10. MOC-Floyd Valley6-216T10

Others receiving votes: Creston 5. Manchester West Delaware 1.

Class 2A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Williamsburg (4)8-0851
2. Central Lyon-GLR (5)8-0842
3. State Center West Marshall8-0654
4. Spirit Lake8-0623
5. O-A BCIG7-1565
6. Greene County7-1356
7. Osage6-2337
8. Inwood West Lyon6-225T8
9. Dubuque Wahlert6-21810
10. Waukon5-315NR

Others receiving votes: Monticello 9. West Union North Fayette 4. Centerville 2. New Hampton 1. Orange City Unity Christian 1.

Class 1A

RecordPtsPrv
1. West Branch (6)8-0861
2. Van Meter (3)7-1802
3. Underwood8-0693
4. Hawarden West Sioux7-1665
5. Carroll Kuemper7-1354
6. Aplington-Parkersburg7-1346
7. Pella Christian7-1328
8. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac7-12310
9. Dike-New Hartford6-2209
10. Mediapolis7-1187

Others receiving votes: Hull Western Christian 12. Jewell South Hamilton 8. Sigourney-Keota 8. Denver 4.

Class A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Britt West Hancock (6)8-0831
2. Grundy Center (1)8-0762
3. Moville Woodbury Central (1)8-0723
4. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca (1)8-0624
5. Lynnville-Sully8-0575
6. Troy Mills North Linn7-1377
7. Winthrop East Buchanan7-1308
8. Alburnett7-1239
9. Fairbank Wapsie Valley6-21510
10. Columbus Junction7-1126

Others receiving votes: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 10. Mount Ayr 8. Hartley HMS 7. Mason City Newman 3.

Class 8-Man

RecordPtsPrv
1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (6)8-0831
2. Wayland WACO (3)9-0772
3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco7-0753
4. Lenox8-0554
5. Easton Valley6-1496
6. West HarrisonMondamin8-0445
7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck7-1307
8. Newell-Fonda7-1249
9. Liberty Center SE Warren8-12110
10. Baxter7-17NR
(tie) Montezuma6-17NR

Others receiving votes: Central City 6. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 5. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 5. Anita CAM 4. West Bend-Mallard 2. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1.